All These Pretty Things is an exhibition by Chloe Cook-Williams and Deta C. Rayner in Katoomba, inspired by the music, album and book by Tracey Yarad in New York.
Yarad is a Katoomba jazz pianist, singer and composer now living and performing in New York. All These Pretty Things is a music album and accompanying book of short stories written by Yarad, documenting the traumatic yet ultimately empowering breakup of her marriage and her transformational journey to reclaim her dream of playing music in the Mecca of Jazz.
The exhibition All These Pretty Things is a series of works by visual artists, friends of Yarad's, who she commissioned to illustrate each of her songs and stories.
One of the stories, Soul Love, is about a black wedding dress and to illustrate it Yarad asked Chloe Cook-Williams, Katoomba circus performer, aerialist and visual artist. As a long-time friend and woman with Downs Syndrome, Cook-Williams could identify with Tracey's journey to autonomy.
To create the art, Cook-Williams began a collaboration with Deta C. Rayner, Berliner musician and visual artist, to produce collages featuring the empowered heroines who had inspired Cook-Williams' own journey.
The show will also include one work each from Ingrid Haydon, Michelle Hungerford and Mathew Lynn.
The exhibition is on from June 24-27 at Rex-Livingston Art & Objects, Katoomba St, Katoomba.
