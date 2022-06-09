Fresh from his acclaimed ABC TV series Designing A Legacy, comedian and self proclaimed 'design nerd' Tim Ross returns to Sydney for an intimate evening in Penrith Regional Gallery's Ancher House.
In this new show, Ross takes us on a hilarious, nostalgic, personal and often poignant journey though our unique relationship with the Australian home.
He may be best known for his work on TV and radio (at different times hosting both the number one breakfast and drive shows in Sydney) but Ross has also always had a passion for architecture and design. Over the last nine years, he has performed his live Man About the House show in architecturally-significant buildings and homes all over the world.
Ancher House, commissioned for Margo Lewers' mother, was a collaboration between client (Margo) and architect (Sydney Ancher), especially in the use of materials and finishes, and the garden interface. Considered a modernist response to the older Lewers House, it may, perhaps, have been a variation on the well-known first commission for an architect: 'a house for the mother'.
Complete your evening with a grazing box from Cafe at Lewers for two at $38. Add on when booking your tickets.
Tim Ross - A Night in Ancher House is on at Penrith Regional Gallery on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, at 7pm. Tickets: $85. Additional Lewers grazing box $38. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au.
