Blue Mountains Gazette
What'S on

Tim Ross turns his mind to the home

Updated June 10 2022 - 6:31am, first published June 9 2022 - 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fresh from his acclaimed ABC TV series Designing A Legacy, comedian and self proclaimed 'design nerd' Tim Ross returns to Sydney for an intimate evening in Penrith Regional Gallery's Ancher House.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.