Firewood collection is illegal and can be costly.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is reminding the community that removing firewood from the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area and all other reserves in the Blue Mountains is illegal.
Penalties for firewood collection can range from a $500 fine to $3300 if it goes to court.
This also applies to the former state forests of Wolgan, Newnes and Ben Bullen which have now transferred to National Parks and Wildlife Service to form the new Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area.
NPWS Blue Mountains Branch Director David Crust said NPWS staff are aware that trees had been recently cut down and a number of dead hollow bearing trees have been removed from the reserve.
"Gathering and removing firewood from the Gardens of Stone SCA for commercial and domestic use is prohibited to protect flora and fauna," Mr Crust said.
"Firewood collection by illegally cutting down trees or removing fallen timber destroys critical habitat native animals depend on for survival."
Entry points to the reserve now have parks signage installed so visitors will be aware that they are in the reserve.
NPWS undertake regular patrols and use surveillance cameras in parks to detect illegal activities, including firewood collection. On-the-spot fines apply and larger fines can be handed out by the courts.
Firewood can be collected with a permit in some state forests or purchased from reputable suppliers.
For information on the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area please visit the NPWS website.
More information on the NPWS Firewood policy can be found on the Department of Planning and Environment website.
