Aspinall Road in the Megalong will retain its name, Blue Mountains Council has decided,
George Aspinall was one of the first European landowners in the Megalong, buying a parcel of land in 1839.
Advertisement
The road has been referred to as Aspinall Road for the past decade. Previously it was known as part of the Six Foot Track where it meets Megalong Road.
At a council meeting in April last year, then Cr Kerry Brown suggested it be given an Indigenous name. Council consulted with a Gundungurra Elder who said she would supply an Indigenous name if the current landowners wanted to rename it but, if they weren't supportive, she didn't have a significant issue with the whole road being called Aspinall Road.
The Megalong Valley Fire Brigade also expressed concerns for emergency services by changing the existing name. Council voted to retain the name of Aspinall Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.