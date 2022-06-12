What's on around the region this week

At 1:30pm the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will host Eklectica & Friends presenting Songs for Peace. The program will feature original compositions and arrangements including musical settings of Ukrainian, Russian, Polish and Palestinian poets, traditional songs from Eastern Europe, Spain and the Auvergne region of France, as well as a re-imagining of a range of iconic music from pop to classical. They will be joined by Rita Woolhouse on cello, Ann Lehman on guitar and Matt Bourne on percussion. Featuring a warm-up act, Leaf Klevjer, playing the tampura. Tickets $27 and $17, all proceeds will go to UN High Commissioner for Refugees.