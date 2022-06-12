What's on around the region this week

Winter Solstice
June 18
Start the day early at The Carrington in Katoomba with Champagne Charlie's Cocktail Bar open from 11am. At 1pm, Hands Heart and Feet will give a free performance on the driveway mark the solstice and there will also be a free fireworks display at 6pm. Later in the evening, at 7pm there's the Winter Solstice Ball (ticketholders only), at 8pm, there's The Lost World Dizco in the Baroque Room ($20) and free live music at the Old City Bank.
Film Q&A
June 19
Mount Vic Flicks is showing Little Tornadoes, co-written by The Slap author Christos Tsiolkas. The noon session features a Q&A afterwards with the filmmaker and cast members. Book online at mountvicflicks.com.au.
Songs for peace
June 19
At 1:30pm the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will host Eklectica & Friends presenting Songs for Peace. The program will feature original compositions and arrangements including musical settings of Ukrainian, Russian, Polish and Palestinian poets, traditional songs from Eastern Europe, Spain and the Auvergne region of France, as well as a re-imagining of a range of iconic music from pop to classical. They will be joined by Rita Woolhouse on cello, Ann Lehman on guitar and Matt Bourne on percussion. Featuring a warm-up act, Leaf Klevjer, playing the tampura. Tickets $27 and $17, all proceeds will go to UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
Free exercise
June 18
Free weekly event held at Western Sydney University's Kingswood campus arom 4.30-5.30pm. It's tai chi and qiqong exercise and it's near the food hub at the uni.
Comedy festival
June 21
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow returns to The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre at 7:30pm. Buckle up for a night of stand-up, sketch, satire, silliness and song in this rip-roaring road trip designed to satisfy all your post-pandemic comedy cravings. Performers will be Brett Blake (as MC), Lewis Garnham, Blake Freeman, Frankie McNair and Bronwyn Kuss. Tickets see thejoan.com.au. Recommended for people 15 years and older.
