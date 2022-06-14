Adding breakfast to menu Advertising Feature

ENJOY THE VIEW: Breakfast at Springwood Country Club also offers a lovely outlook.

We are a vital institution in the local community

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a delicious Sunday breakfast then you can now add Springwood Country Club to your list.

The social and golf club on Hawkesbury Road offers both members and visitors a great place to relax with family and friends, says general manager Claire Bradley.

"The golf course has 18 holes of beautifully manicured fairways and it's been in operation for more than 100 years," she said.

"We also have a pro shop, squash courts and a children's play area."

Ms Bradley said the club was happy to finally offer Sunday breakfast at their bistro, Graze on the Green.

"We have wanted to offer weekend breakfasts for quite a while as that is what many people love to do these days," she said.

"Logan, our caterer, was more than happy to start doing this and has a great breakfast menu ready. Our wonderful bar staff and baristas will be ready to churn out the hot drinks too.

"And we are offering free kids' breakfasts for the rest of June to celebrate."

If breakfast isn't your jam then Graze is also open Wednesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner and is a popular venue for special events.

As well as golf and dining, Springwood Country Club offers darts competitions every Tuesday, poker on Wednesday and regular trivia nights, as well as live music and other forms of entertainment.

But more than anything, says Ms Bradley, the club prides itself on being community-minded.

"We are a vital institution in the local community for many reasons, and we are always looking for more ways to look after local residents and community groups," she said.

"We hold a few major charity events every year that raise funds for different organisations. Our most recent one, in May, raised more than $35,000 for Springwood Hospital and every cent of that will go towards purchasing much needed equipment.

"We have also just started another new monthly event called Listen Up @ SCC.

"We were inspired by the TED Talks concept, and wanted to provide a venue for locals to come and listen to a wide variety of speakers talk about just about anything. This is held on the first Wednesday of the month at 11am and we are always looking to book more speakers."