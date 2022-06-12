She was a familiar face at the Bibles for Missions Op Shop in Blaxland, managing the shop for 21 years, service which has been acknowledged with a medal in the Order of Australia.
Robyn Emery, 78, of Springwood, said she was "deeply humbled" to receive the award.
"I genuinely feel that I am accepting this award on behalf of all the volunteer managers and staff who served the Blue Mountains community at the Bibles for Missions Op Shop in Blaxland or, as many locals knew it, The Op Shop.
"I would especially like to thank Arie Baalbergen and Blue Mountains' locals Marion and Bob Wittrien and Muriel and Ivan Halford for their tireless efforts in helping the Op Shop serve the people of the Blue Mountains for 21 years.
"I love this part of Australia, especially the Lower Blue Mountains. This wonderful community welcomed my family with open arms over 40 years ago. My husband and I raised our two children here and we planted deep roots in this community.
"Serving the district through the Op Shop, as well as helping communities and mission work in Africa and other parts of the world, seemed like the least we could do to repay the many blessings we have living in such an amazing part of the world."
Mrs Emery volunteered her time in the shop three or four days a week as well as managing the volunteer rosters and other critical administrative duties.
She spent many hours each week serving in the shop, organising staff rosters, stock inventory and pricing, sorting donations from the public and organising the disposal of items not fit for sale.
She played a key role in providing direct in-shop management training for Work for the Dole participants, adults and young people with disabilities, including students from Blaxland High School Support Unit, school leavers who needed work experience before applying for employment and refugees settling in Australia under protection visas.
Many of these people went from volunteering in the Op Shop into paid full or part-time employment with references provided by the Op Shop management, including Mrs Emery.
She was also instrumental in organising clothing from the Op Shop for donation to residents of an orphanage in Bali, Indonesia and for people engaged in mission work in Vanuatu.
For a number of years, she helped in sending practical household, office, educational books/materials to communities in Tanzania, where goods were hard to get. The shop also provided goods to families impacted by local bushfires until insurance settlements were made.
The shop finally closed in 2018 after 21 years.
