Blue Mountains Gazette

Tireless worker behind Blaxland's Op Shop

Updated June 13 2022 - 6:03am, first published June 12 2022 - 11:34pm
Robyn Emery OAM: Managed the Op Shop in Blaxland for 21 years.
The op shop's 20th anniversary in 2017.

She was a familiar face at the Bibles for Missions Op Shop in Blaxland, managing the shop for 21 years, service which has been acknowledged with a medal in the Order of Australia.

