Borrow to fix the roads if we have to

"We are not alone. What this resolution does is thank our workers .. but importantly it offers our staff more resources should they need it. It says to the CEO [Dr Rosemary Dillon] and her team if you need more resources, we as a governing body will give them to you. If you need the money to accelerate the process ... if it has to come from reserves, if we have to resume borrowing ... let's borrow, let's get on top of this issue and return our roads to normal."