Blue Mountains Gazette

Borrow to fix the roads if we have to

BL
By B.c Lewis
June 13 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All the Mountains villages and towns are in desperate need of road repairs and Mayor Mark Greenhill has asked the council chief executive officer to borrow money to fix the roads if need be.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B.C Lewis

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.