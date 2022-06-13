Motorists travelling home after the long weekend are reminded to factor in extra travel time.
Traffic is heavier than usual in some areas across the state, including;
Advertisement
In the west,
In the South,
In the North,
Heavy traffic is also expected northbound on the Hume Highway/Motorway as snow goers return home to Sydney.
For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.