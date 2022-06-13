Blue Mountains Gazette

Woman falls from racehorse

Updated June 14 2022 - 12:37am, first published June 13 2022 - 11:30pm
A woman in her 20's was flown to hospital in a stable condition after she was injured falling from a galloping racehorse during a training ride on Monday June 13.

