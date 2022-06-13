Woman falls from racehorse

A woman in her 20's was flown to hospital in a stable condition after she was injured falling from a galloping racehorse during a training ride on Monday June 13.
The Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter was tasked to the horse training facility at Agnes Banks, near Penrith, by NSW Ambulance shortly after 9am. NSW Ambulance paramedics worked alongside CareFlight's medical team to treat the woman at the scene.
CareFlight's specialist doctor and a NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic performed a clinical assessment and provided treatment for head injuries and suspected leg fractures.
The team took precautions for possible spinal injuries and transferred the patient to the helicopter. She was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.
A man will face court next month after a fatal crash between a pushbike and a car near Lithgow.
About 11.30am on Thursday June 9, emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a pushbike rider and a Volkswagen Golf on the Great Western Highway, Marrangaroo, about 7km north of Lithgow.
The rider - a 67-year-old man - died at the scene.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit. The Volkswagen driver - an 18-year-old man - was not injured. He was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory testing, before being taken to Lithgow Police Station.
Following inquiries, the driver was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death. He was given conditional bail to appear at Lithgow Local Court on Thursday July 28. His licence was suspended. Anyone with dashcam crash footage should contact Lithgow Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
