Blue Mountains Gazette

Elder abuse? Support is available

Updated June 16 2022 - 7:50am, first published 2:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blue Mountains has a significantly high number of older people over 65 and a substantial number of people living alone. For many older people social isolation and disconnection on a day-to-day basis is a common theme that has been exacerbated by COVID-19 and lockdowns.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.