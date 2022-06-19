In response to the lack of childcare in the Blue Mountains, two local mothers have created a new co-working with creche service called Bub Hub. Their approach appeals to parents who need the flexibility to work and study with their children close by.
Bub Hub launched this month with fifteen parents and their children trialling the initiative.
Re-elected Macquarie MP Susan Templeman visited Bub Hub in its first week of opening.
"Finding suitable childcare is a real challenge in the Mountains, and this is a terrific example of two women looking for an innovative solution," she said.
"What Bub Hub does is recognise that families with young kids have had two really difficult years, and some babies have not been cared for by anyone other than their parents, because of COVID".
"I know as a young mum, I looked at a variety of care options to suit my work needs and my kids, so I'll be watching with huge interest as Sarah and Jenna refine the model alongside the other parents who have jumped at the chance for a co-working space with a built-in creche."
The pandemic has had significant impacts on childcare provision in the Mountains. There are now fewer childcare options as well as more families moving into the area and needing childcare services, the co-creators said.
Bub Hub co-leader Sarah O'Carrigan said: "This service is the first of its kind in the Mountains. We aren't replicating traditional childcare. This is about working with a creche on the same site, which suits lots of parents, especially those breastfeeding and those who want to gently transition their children into childcare".
Bub Hub co-Leader Dr Jenna Condie said: "We created Bub Hub because we need way more childcare in the Mountains, and more flexible forms of it. How we work has changed and so childcare needs to change too. Bub Hub is community-driven, so we are able to design a service to meet the actual needs of parents and children".
Kimberley Tomczak, a Bub Hub parent said: "As a mother of an eight month old baby who is waiting for a daycare place, Bub Hub means that I can work remotely and meet pressing deadlines."
"Creche staff are very calm, friendly, and experienced. This clearly fills a need within the community."
Bub Hub applies an established creche model developed by Sarah O'Carrigan for her Health Tree Fit-Nest Mums and bubs boot camps.
"Over the past six years, I have been supporting women and new mothers to exercise by providing a creche service. I'm excited to apply my creche model to co-working. When you blend in childcare, it creates a much stronger sense of community," Ms O'Carrigan said.
Jenna Condie, a senior lecturer in digital society at Western Sydney University said: "We have mobilised a community of parents with Bub Hub really quickly through social media. Over 350 parents have joined our Facebook Group. We are not just creating opportunities for children to socialise. We are creating opportunities for parents to network with one another too".
The Bub Hub trial is taking place at Pinaroo OOSH (Out of School Hours) Care building at Winmalee Public School. Zonta Club of the Blue Mountains have provided early support by sponsoring women on low incomes to access Bub Hub sessions. The team is now working to secure funding to run Bub Hub across the Blue Mountains.
