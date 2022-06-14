Fatal train collision, Wentworth Falls

About 7.11pm on Sunday June 12, a 52-year-old man Springwood alighted from a train at Wentworth Falls Railway station. The man walked to the eastern end and climbed down onto the eastbound running line.
A train was travelling on this line, the driver saw the man and applied the emergency brakes, but was unable to stop the train in time and it collided with the man causing his death.
A crime scene was established and police investigated the collision. The investigation is ongoing, however, at this stage police say there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report is being prepared for the Coroner.
