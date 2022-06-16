Fire in mud home at Medlow Bath

A fire started within the walls of a mud and hay building in Medlow Bath on Friday June 10.
Police said that on that afternoon, a 42-year-old woman was at her Railway Parade home and asleep in the lounge room with a gas heater on.
"She awoke about 5pm and the room was filled with smoke and the smoke detector alarm began sounding," Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine said.
Advertisement
"The woman called Triple 0 and emergency services attended a short time later. No flames could be seen, but firefighters were able to determine that the fire was within the wall cavities of the dwelling, which is made of compressed hay and mud."
NSW Fire and Rescue made a request for heavy machinery to get access to the fire and extinguish the flames. No suspicious circumstances have been identified at this stage, police said.
About 7.30pm on Monday June 13, a 42-year-old man from Bass Hill was on Honour Avenue, Lawson, and has allegedly approached a home, opening an unlocked door and walking to an upstairs bedroom.
Police said the man "found a bed and laid down".
Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine added: "The residents were home at the time and heard the man upstairs and confronted him. They called Triple 0 and the man left."
Police attended and patrolled the area.
Det Chief Inspector McAlpine said it is further alleged "the man then entered an unlocked vehicle and sat inside, the owner of the vehicle confronted him and he walked away. Further down the road, the man entered another vehicle and police located the man in this vehicle. He was arrested and when questioned, told police that he was avoiding the cold."
No stolen property was reported or located in the man's possession. He was issued criminal infringement notices for related offences.
A man will face court next month after a fatal crash between a pushbike and a car.
About 11.30am on June 9, emergency services attended the crash on the Great Western Highway, Marrangaroo, about 7km north of Lithgow.
The 67-year-old male rider died at the scene. The 18-year-old driver was not injured.
The driver has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, drive manner dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death. He was given conditional bail to appear at Lithgow Court on July 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.