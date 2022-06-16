Blue Mountains Gazette

Fire in mud home at Medlow Bath

By B.c Lewis
June 16 2022 - 12:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fire started within the walls of a mud and hay building in Medlow Bath on Friday June 10.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.