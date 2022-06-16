There have been seven traffic accidents in the last five years on this steep piece of road - but Blue Mountains Council hopes the installation of vital street lights on Old Bathurst Road next month will make that problem a thing of the past.
To improve road safety and minimise the chance of accidents occurring, Blue Mountains Council is installing street lights and supporting infrastructure on Old Bathurst Rd, between Binya Street (at the top of the bends) and the water tower (at the bottom).
Advertisement
The following traffic changes will occur to allow the upgrade work to take place quickly and safely:
A council spokeswoman said in the last five years, seven crashes have occurred at this location and all of these happened at dusk, night or early morning hours.
Over the years, council has also received significant feedback from residents and visitors asking for street lights to be installed on this section of Old Bathurst Road due to safety concerns.
Council has received funding specifically for this upgrade through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. The money cannot be used for other activities.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill, said: "Installing new street lighting on this steep and difficult stretch of road will significantly boost visibility. This is a fundamental improvement that's been in the pipeline for some time to make the road safer for all users.
"We appreciate that this is a busy road and any works may be inconvenient for residents who use Old Bathurst Road to access Emu Plains, Penrith and beyond. That's why we've scheduled the work to happen at nights, to reduce the impact as much as possible," Mayor Greenhill said.
Following the road closure, it is likely one lane may need to be closed for two days to install the light pole lamps. The community will be kept informed as details are confirmed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.