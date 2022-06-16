Blue Mountains Gazette

Street lights on Old Bathurst Road

Updated June 16 2022 - 7:40am, first published 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There have been seven traffic accidents in the last five years on this steep piece of road - but Blue Mountains Council hopes the installation of vital street lights on Old Bathurst Road next month will make that problem a thing of the past.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.