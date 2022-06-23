A new cancer retreat providing holistic support for body, mind and spirit has opened its doors in Katoomba.
Hearty Center offers support to people at all stages of their cancer journey, with a focus on nutrition, mindfulness and natural therapies.
People undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy or surgery will benefit from Hearty Center's extensive range of support options, which can improve health outcomes, combat side effects and help manage the stress and emotional devastation caused by cancer.
Guests can bring their carers along with them, so they can learn Hearty Center's tools and programs, and continue to implement them when they get home. The retreat has 34 bedrooms and features a range of options and price points to suit every guest.
Hearty Center founder and director, Thu Le, was diagnosed with breast, uterus and thyroid cancer more than a decade ago, and set out to research various dietary and spiritual methods to help cancer sufferers feel nourished and energised.
"Sadly, most of us will be directly or indirectly affected by cancer at some point in our lives," she said.
"A diagnosis causes a ripple effect, not only on the diagnosed, but partners, family and friends. Many cancer sufferers and their loved ones feel disempowered, confused and afraid of what lies ahead.
"Chemotherapy, radiation therapy or surgery are all excellent treatment options but can often leave patients with a distressing array of negative side effects including fatigue, nausea, and pain.
"At our centre, we have a strong focus on nutrition and our therapies can help maintain body weight and body tissue, increase strength and ease side effects before, during and after treatment. Each guest is given a tailored program to address the underlying root cause of their body's unique symptoms.
"Hearty Center aims to address more than the physical manifestation of cancer. Using all the weapons in our arsenal - including meditation, mindfulness, nutrition and natural therapies - helps not only heal the body but the mind and spirit," Thu said.
Thu has over 26 degrees, diplomas and certificates obtained in Australia, Netherlands, UK, USA and Vietnam, including a Bachelor of Nutritional Medicine and a Bachelor of Western Herbal Medicine. Her depth of knowledge informs Hearty Center's range of holistic treatment options, including oncology nutrition, meditation, neuroptimal, colonic hydrotherapy, near infrared sauna, spectrophotometry, massage, and herbal medicine.
Hearty Center features beautiful terraced gardens and stunning views and is located two kilometres from the Three Sisters and close to many major bushwalks.
