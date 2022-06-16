Blue Mountains Gazette

Cultural Centre: HSC visual art talent Blue Mountains

By B.c Lewis
Updated June 16 2022 - 7:29am, first published 3:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre's City Art Gallery in Katoomba recently gave Year 12 HSC students their first showing as professional artists.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.