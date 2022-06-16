The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre's City Art Gallery in Katoomba recently gave Year 12 HSC students their first showing as professional artists.
Beginnings showcased a selection of works from the 2021 HSC visual art cohort from the Blue Mountains and surrounds.
Curator Rilka Oakley said the 21 works were chosen for their quality and the outstanding talent of these young artists.
"These artists have risen to the challenges presented to them and created exceptional artworks during one of the most unusual and disrupted years.
"This exhibition is a testament to the individual efforts of each artist, as well as the support of their incredible and dedicated teachers," she said.
Highlights included works by Stephanie Mader from Springwood High School unveiling the day to day occurrences that someone with mental illness may experience, the structural designs of Ella McDowell from Blue Mountains Grammar School, and Ivy Riddle's film work about ideas of the afterlife from Katoomba High School.
The artworks were extremely varied from Kalana Campbel-Fuller from Blue Mountains Grammar School's work titled 'More than Two' - a two-dimensional painting, consisting of three large-scale, wooden panels with multiple portraits depicting numerous representations of gender; to another Grammar student Rosie Sullivan who contemplated the nature of the Blue Mountains during COVID - a world without tourism and travellers.
The work of Katoomba High's Angela Draper, celebrated The Beauty that lies within - reflecting wounds as artform. As the artist said: "The complex and exquisite nature of life in its forms; physiology entwined with emotions and psychology, is represented by the countless threads and stitches that ultimately weave together and become our beautiful existence."
Other schools who participated included Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High School, La Salle Academy, Blaxland High School and Wycliffe Christian School.
Katoomba High's Melissa Grahovac, Head teacher Creative and Performing Arts said they were so grateful to the Cultural Centre for "celebrating the exemplary art from Mountains schools and the resilience and creativity with a group exhibition was a great initiative".
The work was on display in early June.
