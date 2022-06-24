Solar powered savings as Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District embraces sustainability

Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD) facilities have lowered their carbon footprint with the installation of solar panels at four sites, with more to come.
Lithgow, Blue Mountains, and Springwood hospitals, and Portland Tabulam Aged Care facility are now fitted with solar panels as part of NBMLHD's commitment to become more energy efficient.
Nepean Hospital and the mental health unit on the Nepean campus will also be part of the rollout due for completion soon.
When completed the project will deliver 2,242 photovoltaic panels installed with a combined capacity to generate 1,023 kilowatts (kW) of electricity.
"The installation is predicted to save our hospitals around $185,000 in electricity bills each year with the savings being invested back into delivering vital health services for our region," said Kay Hyman, NBMLHD chief executive.
"This is the first of several sustainability initiatives that sees our LHD working towards a sustainable and healthy future for our community," said Ms Hyman.
Energy and sustainability business partner, Scott Hanson, is driving energy reduction outcomes at NBMLHD.
"These projects will help us achieve our commitment to reducing our environmental impact through energy management and resource effectiveness as outlined in our sustainability plan 2019-23," said Mr Hanson.
"In addition to significantly reducing costs, the project also demonstrates a responsibility for the future of our community and commitment to government targets by reducing carbon emissions."
The energy performance contract project is now working on upgrading more than 13,000 lights across the LHD with the potential to save $685,000 in power and maintenance costs.
