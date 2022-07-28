Join award winning Australian vocalist Emma Pask, as she presents her brand new album, Dream of life, live in concert at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Friday, August 19m at 8pm.
This latest recording from Pask offers expressions of joy, love, loss, hope, freedom and unity. All delivered through a collection of beautifully arranged jazz standards, a Beatles classic, an Adele pop hit, with some high energy Brazilian magic.
Prior to COVID, Pask toured extensively throughout Australia each year, including some exciting performances abroad.
And with having that opportunity to play live so often, there comes a unique rapport, a connection and energy that builds within a band.
"The repertoire has a chance to settle in, and find a place where it all feels so good. That's the time I like to head into the studio," said Pask.
Sonically this recording is live, raw, real and up close, sounding and feeling as though you are right there in the room. Which you will be, on August 19, for this special presentation.
Park's effortless honest stage presence combined with her powerful vocal ability leaves audiences spellbound and inspired whenever she takes to the stage.
Emma Pask presents her new album, Dream of Life, with Kevin Hunt on piano, Phil Stack on bass and Tim Firth on drums.
At Blue Mountains Theatre on Friday, August 19. See www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
