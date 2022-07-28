Blue Mountains Gazette
Jazz singer Emma Pask in concert at the Blue Mountains Theatre

Updated July 28 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
Join award winning Australian vocalist Emma Pask, as she presents her brand new album, Dream of life, live in concert at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Friday, August 19m at 8pm.

