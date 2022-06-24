There is something for all ages, interests and skill levels at Penrith Regional Gallery during the school holidays. Bubs (and their carers), children and teenagers can get creative with a range of immersive art workshops from painting and stencilling to print and lino techniques.
Draw inspiration from current exhibitions at the Gallery. Materials are supplied for all workshops. Tickets are selling quickly so book now to avoid disappointment.
School Holiday Workshops:
Advertisement
Rainbow Painting | 5-8yrs | Tues 5 July | 10am-12pm | $35
Get painting in this fun and colourful workshop inspired by the current exhibitions. Experiment with mixing new colours, then use brushes and rollers to create a unique masterpiece. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/rainbow-painting-for-ages-5-8/
Bubs on Canvas | 6-24mths| Wed 6 July | 10am-11am | $15
Bubs and their carers sing, play, and create a work of art on canvas. This relaxed session is perfectly paced to allow time for feeding, nappy changes, and chats. All materials are non-toxic and presented in a very sensory but low mess way. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/bubs-on-canvas-for-6-24-months/
Colourful Canvas | 9-12yrs | Thur 7 July | 10am-12pm | $35
Visit the current exhibitions and make a masterpiece using a creative stencilling technique with acrylic paints. There will be plenty of opportunities to experiment by combining colours, patterns, people and text in the work. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/colourful-canvas-for-ages-9-12/
Cityscape Prints | 9-12yrs | Tue 12 July | 10am-12pm | $35
Dine Discover Vouchers (for bookings before 30 June) and Parents NSW Vouchers are accepted for all workshops. Vouchers can be redeemed online, in person at the gallery or over the phone on 4735 1100.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.