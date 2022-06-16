A Girl Like You, at Penrith Regional Gallery until August 14, is a survey exhibition of recent works by western Sydney artist, Linda Brescia.
Brescia has created an exhibition that touches on the complexities of what it means to live as a woman in our contemporary moment, whilst also drawing on the rich history of resilience that exists within the lineage of women artists and authors.
Advertisement
The exhibition has its origins from a year long community engagement facilitated through Penrith City Council and the Museum of Contemporary Art's C3West. This project, entitled Skirts, was concerned with ideas of visibility and community safety, specifically for women in the neighbourhood of Kingswood.
Brescia also presents portraits of contemporary figures Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins -dual figures that to her represent the varied experiences of women in the public sphere, as both fierce advocates for safety and representation, as well as figures for whom anonymity is not an option.
The exhibition title, A Girl Like You, was gleaned from a studio visit with the artist, where a note had been made for these central works, 'a girl like Grace' and 'a girl like Brittany'. If these two figures are emblematic of the strength and resilience of women in Australia today, the title perhaps speaks to the inherent solidarity that exists between all of us who embrace a spirit of the feminine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.