Linda Brescia exhibition at Penrith Regional Gallery

Updated June 16 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 8:12am
A girl like Grace/

A Girl Like You, at Penrith Regional Gallery until August 14, is a survey exhibition of recent works by western Sydney artist, Linda Brescia.

