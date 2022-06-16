Blue Mountains Gazette

Search for missing man, 19 from Blue Mountains

BL
By B.c Lewis
Updated June 16 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man missing from the Blue Mountains area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B.C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.