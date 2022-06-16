Search for missing man, 19 from Blue Mountains

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man missing from the Blue Mountains area.
Zachary McLoughlin, aged 19, was last seen leaving a hospital in Katoomba about 4pm on Thursday June 16.
Unable to be located, officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for Zachary's welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175cm tall, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a green jumper and dark pants.
Zachary is known to travel on public transport and police believe he could be in the Blacktown area.
Anyone who sees Zachary, or believes they know his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
