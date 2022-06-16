Blue Mountains Gazette
Sunrise, sunset

Updated June 24 2022 - 1:31am, first published June 16 2022 - 11:27pm
Sunrise, Sunset by Todd McMillan and Sarah Mosca is on at Penrith Regional Gallery until August 14. The exhibition is a rumination on experiences of memory and place, and speaks to the experience of the passing of time and the inconstancy of the historical narratives. Mosca's works shift between practices of photography, the archival and sculptural forms. McMillan's film, paintings and installation are concerned with the experience of time and endurance.

