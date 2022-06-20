The Winter Magic Revival Festival will take place in Katoomba in August.
The festival set to be the new jewel in the Mountains tourism crown, will take place across two enormous days of entertainment on Friday and Saturday August 26 and 27 and will be headlined by internationally renowned but locally grown electronic hip hop duo, Hermitude.
The Winter Magic Revival Festival aims to reactivate Katoomba's local business district and the Blue Mountains arts sector by encouraging locals and tourists to visit and experience what the Mountains have to offer, with a vast range of great food, world famous landmarks and beautiful places to stay.
The festival will provide a platform for local businesses and inject a much-needed boost into the local economy by showcasing world renowned artists and performers over the two days.
The events will be a mix of free and ticketed stages catering for all members of the community. Live music and art will be on display in various venues including The Baroque Room, Bootlegger Bar and Katoomba Public School among many others along with illumination light displays.
One of the endearing features of Winter Magic which organisers want to see return is the dressing up by patrons. It isn't unusual to see Vikings, fur-suited animals, fairies, warlocks and wizards and favourite movie characters all up and down Katoomba Street. The wackier the costume, the better.
The range of music at the festival will stretch from hip hop and electronica to country rock, metal and Gregorian chants.
Some of the artists include Hermitude, Blue Mountains natives who bring electronic hip hop to the fore; Haiku Hands, a hybrid of electronic energy and punk fury; Urthboy, who has gone from Wentworth Falls to the world in the Aussie hip hop scene; Vlossom, featuring Nick Littlemore (PNAU, Empire Of The Sun) and Alister Wright (Cloud Control) transforming pop, psych-rock and electronic music into something strangely multi-sensory; the Andy Golledge Band, which combines the sound of Neil Young, energy of Springsteen and narrative of James Taylor; and Clay J Gladstone's killer emo pop punk.
