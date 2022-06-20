Some of the artists include Hermitude, Blue Mountains natives who bring electronic hip hop to the fore; Haiku Hands, a hybrid of electronic energy and punk fury; Urthboy, who has gone from Wentworth Falls to the world in the Aussie hip hop scene; Vlossom, featuring Nick Littlemore (PNAU, Empire Of The Sun) and Alister Wright (Cloud Control) transforming pop, psych-rock and electronic music into something strangely multi-sensory; the Andy Golledge Band, which combines the sound of Neil Young, energy of Springsteen and narrative of James Taylor; and Clay J Gladstone's killer emo pop punk.