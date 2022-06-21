Blue Mountains City Council has launched a new mentorship program for local businesses.
The program will provide one-on-one mentorship with industry experts, to help businesses develop a clear future path, and build resilience and sustainability.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "The program is a unique opportunity for local businesses to be paired with an industry expert, and tailor their experience to their needs."
The program is completely free and will run for at least 12 months.
"If you operate within the Blue Mountains local government area - whether you're new or established, small or large - this mentorship program is for you," said the mayor.
There are 40 places available, including 20 specifically for tourism-focused businesses, secured through a partnership with Blue Mountains Tourism.
"A stronger local economy is critical for the Blue Mountains, providing local jobs and amenities. The impact of bushfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 2.5 years have been devastating to local businesses," said the mayor.
"The impact to the tourism industry have been particularly severe, as identified in the Tourism Industry Profile 2021, and include a 40 per cent drop in visitation, $118 million loss of direct revenue and an estimated 600 jobs lost in the industry.
"In recognition of these challenges, council has sought and secured funding for programs to assist local businesses to recover, build resilience and sustainability. We've also partnered with Blue Mountains Tourism to ensure local tourism-focused businesses are supported."
Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw said: "Tourism has been a major economic contributor to the Blue Mountains for more than a century, and the impact of no international visitors for over two years is still being felt. Blue Mountains Tourism looks forward to working with the council to help make a difference to 20 tourism-related businesses, which will have a flow-on effect to the wider local industry.''
Expressions of Interest for businesses are now open and will close on July 17. Find out more and apply online: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/recovery-for-business.
The program is being funded through two federal grant programs: the Building Better Regions Fund 5; and Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, in partnership with Blue Mountains Tourism.
