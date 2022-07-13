Beyond the Border: a performance of storytelling and song

Life is a paradox. We are constantly juggling and struggling with competing tensions within ourselves. Tensions that can bring out the best in us and sometimes the worst.
This is the idea behind Beyond the Border, an evening of original storytelling and song featuring Phil Voysey, accompanied by fellow Blue Mountains' writer and musician James Roy.
The performance is on Friday, July 22 from 7-9pm in the ballroom at the Palais Royale, Katoomba.
Beyond the Border is inspired by Voysey's experiences living and working in Zimbabwe, Peru, Bangladesh and Canada. The performance is a physical as well as a philosophical journey through borders.
"I've been fascinated with the idea of borders ever since I started travelling and living overseas in the 1980s," said Voysey.
The border is a symbol of the various barriers and challenges on the physical, emotional and philosophical journey of life.
"The show is strongly influenced by my experiences in Peru in particular. Living with a local family struggling to learn Spanish and then later running a home for street children have had a profound impact on me.
"The family were a bridge into a different culture and language, a new identity, while the street kids challenged my capacity for empathy and generosity of spirit. The kids taught me how to love."
The show has serious themes but is laced with humour.
"One thing I learned in Peru is that the tears of laughter and the tears of joy are the same tears. In Peru sadness is celebrated."
A portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting the Chicuchas Wasi school for Andean girls in Cusco, Peru.
To book tickets go to go to www.culturalconnexions.org and follow the Eventbrite link on the homepage.
