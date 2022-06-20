Celebrate a wintery Christmas in July at Hotel Mountain Heritage

Hotel Mountain Heritage in Katoomba is offering "Christmas in July" dinner events as part of the well-known Yulefest celebrations in the Blue Mountains.
Recently acquired by ICC Group, better known as Club Central Hurstville and Menai in southern Sydney, the hotel has been hosting this special winter celebration for 42 years.
"This is the perfect time to plan a visit to our majestic mountain mansion and enjoy some warm mountains hospitality," said Roberts Ejubs, General Manager of Hotel Mountain Heritage.
"We have an amazing five-course degustation menu that's been designed to make the most of local produce and there will be a fantastic atmosphere with live Christmas music from our resident pianist Alan Johnson. We are also offering the option to add wine pairing to your experience," he said.
Yulefest was established by the hotel's previous owner Garry Crockett as an "out-of-season" festive celebration to bring the wonder and magic of a European white Christmas to a group of homesick Irish tourists holidaying in Australia.
While the event may have started out as an intimate gathering, it has blossomed into a Blue Mountains tradition that has been warmly welcomed and adopted by other venues across the region.
The five course degustation Yulefest dinners are being held every Friday and Saturday from June 24 until August 6 in the Jamison Views Restaurant, aptly named for its breathtaking views over the Jamison Valley's steep cliffs.
"There's nothing quite like cosying up to a real-flame fireplace and enjoying some mountains hospitality. And if the weather stays this cold, we may even manage some snow," said Ejubs.
