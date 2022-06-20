Blue Mountains Gazette

Celebrate a wintery Christmas in July at Hotel Mountain Heritage

Updated June 21 2022 - 1:29am, first published June 20 2022 - 11:50pm
Hotel Mountain Heritage in Katoomba is offering "Christmas in July" dinner events as part of the well-known Yulefest celebrations in the Blue Mountains.

