Man dies in house fire in Katoomba

A man has died following a house fire in Katoomba this morning [June 21].
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire that claimed the man's life.
The blaze broke out in the two-level home in Whitton Street about 5am.
Eight FRNSW trucks from nearby stations rushed to the home and began attacking the fire on three fronts as the roof collapsed.
Fire crews cut their way into the burning home and cleared the ground floor.
They then found the man's body on the second level.
Firefighters are shoring up the scene to prevent further collapse.
The Fire Investigation Research Unit is sifting through the scene, searching for the fire's ignition point.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill issued a statement following the fatal fire, saying the community's "hearts go out to the man's family and those who loved him".
"This is such a tragedy. We don't know what caused the fire. Nor should we second guess. As with all house fires there will be an investigation."
The mayor said house fires are much more common in winter.
"While we don't know the cause of this fire, we now have before us the tragic reminder of the danger house fires represent.
"Let us all hold in our hearts those affected by this awful news. As ever, at times like this our wonderful community comes together.
"Very importantly, my deepest thanks to our wonderful emergency services. They have had yet another heartbreaking job."
