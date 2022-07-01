Two talented young musicians from the Mountains were part of a recent intensive program run by the Australian Romantic and Classical Orchestra.
The popular Young Mannheim Symphonists program took place at the Santa Sabina College in Strathfield. After four days of workshops, tutorials and orchestral rehearsals, they performed a celebratory concert of Mozart, Beethoven and Mayer, in front of an enthusiastic audience at Hills Grammar School in Kenthurst.
Giulietta Kistan of Warrimoo and Jude Macarthur of Katoomba were among the students aged 11-23 who travelled from all over the state to attend.
The program was directed by orchestra co-artistic directors, Rachael Beesley and Nicole van Bruggen.
Their directors and tutors were principal musicians of the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra - professionals who specialise in historically informed performance on period instruments.
Ms Beesley said: "It's amazing to see the growth of our Young Mannheim Symphonists... The students have the practical experience of playing on period instruments, learning about the nuances of the sounds and textures of these instruments, as well as benefitting from the excitement of playing side-by-side with our professional tutors."
