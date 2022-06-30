Blue Mountains Gazette

Wentworth Falls sculptor Terrance Plowright's work adorns Moruya

Updated June 30 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two large-scale sculptures from Wentworth Falls artist, Terrance Plowright, had been unveiled in Moruya on the NSW South Coast.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.