Two large-scale sculptures from Wentworth Falls artist, Terrance Plowright, had been unveiled in Moruya on the NSW South Coast.
Moruya (Place of Black Swan), which stands 3.5 metres high and is made from stainless steel, was commissioned by Basil Sellers as a gift to the Eurobodalla Shire Council Regional Art Gallery. It is sited at the entrance of the gallery itself.
Mr Plowright said: "Given Moruya sits near the ocean, the work symbolises the movement and power of the sea. Also, as one walks around the work, one can see the impression of a swan, which becomes quite distinctive on front and back faces."
He said the work was "exceedingly difficult" to make.
"For every individual segment is a box section with compound curves. So every individual segment was made from flat stainless steel plate, then all four segments were bent and welded into one single compound curved box section. Then all 24 sections were welded into position."
The second sculpture, Duraya Dhuduga Barra Barra (River Touching Sea), was initially created for Sculptures by the Sea but when the event was cancelled because of COVID, Mr Plowright was left with a six-metre-high sculpture without a home.
"So I sent some photographs out to a few friends to see what they thought I could best do re selling the work.
"One of those friends sent a few pictures of the sculpture to some councils, Eurobodalla being one of them. And lo and behold, within 24 hours, I received a call from the Eurobodalla Council saying that they would like to purchase the work and place it at the front of the council chambers."
So last month, the mayor unveiled the larger six metre sculpture in front of the chambers; then the crowd walked to the back of the precinct and the second work was unveiled in front of the regional gallery.
