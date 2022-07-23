Blue Mountains Gazette
Wynne Prize on inaugural regional tour

July 23 2022 - 1:29am
Installation view of the 2022 Wynne Prize at the Art Gallery of NSW, featuring 2022 winner Nicholas Hardings Eora (right)

The Wynne Prize, Australia's oldest art prize, will come to the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre as part of the first regional tour of the prize in its 125-year history.

