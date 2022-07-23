The Wynne Prize, Australia's oldest art prize, will come to the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre as part of the first regional tour of the prize in its 125-year history.
It will also show at both Bathurst and Orange regional galleries and other venues across the state after the Art Gallery of NSW received funding from the NSW Government.
The three-year touring program will see the inaugural Wynne Prize regional tour visit 12 galleries between 2023 and 2025.
Art Gallery of NSW Director Dr Michael Brand welcomed the new funding towards the touring exhibition program, which offers diverse opportunities for NSW regional and public galleries to access the collection and key exhibitions.
"The funding will further strengthen our partnerships with our NSW colleagues and communities and will support the creation of associated exhibition educational and public programs for students and communities," he said.
The $50,000 Wynne Prize is awarded to the best landscape painting of Australian scenery or figurative sculpture and is announced annually alongside the Archibald and Sulman Prizes at the Art Gallery of NSW. The Wynne Prize was established following a bequest by Richard Wynne and was first awarded in 1897, marking the official opening of the Art Gallery of NSW at its present site.
