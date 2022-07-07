Blue Mountains Gazette

German students from Schubart Gymnasium in Aalen learn lessons from Blue Mountains

JC
By Jennie Curtin
July 7 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Class 10C from Schubart Gymnasium: Their interactions with Mountains people have taught them about wildlife, bushfires and Indigenous issues.

Schubart Gymnasium in Aalen, in the south-west of Germany, is a bilingual grammar school with a very innovative teacher in Bettina Schoenherr.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.