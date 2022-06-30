Blue Mountains Gazette

Scholarship for gifted student

June 30 2022 - 7:30am
Nicole Tsahtarlis: Scholarship recipient.

A gifted student from Katoomba is among the 70 NSW recipients of a lifechanging scholarship worth more than $20,000 to help them stay, and excel, in school.

