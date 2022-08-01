Plans for a 10-home development on the site of an old swimming pool once attached to the Alpine Motel have been approved by a local planning panel.
The $2.58m North Katoomba project will see one one-bedroom dwelling, three with two-bedrooms and six three-bedroom homes built. Eight of the homes will be two-storey.
Advertisement
A new condition of the approval will require power points to be installed in each garage to charge electric vehicles.
The panel found that the development will provide greater housing diversity while remaining compatible with the traditional streetscape character of the Mountains.
Residents of the new properties will use a one-way driveway, entering from Camp Street and exiting on to Showground Lane.
The site contains only one old building which used to house the motel's indoor pool before the land was subdivided in 2013.
A number of objections were lodged against the DA over issues including traffic, garbage collection, landscaping and potential stormwater impacts.
But a report presented to the planning panel said the stormwater issue could include conditions such as maximising water permeable surfaces and avoiding any adverse runoff on to neighbouring properties or native bushland.
The garden setting planned satisfied the panel about landscaping as well as plans for screen plantings around the perimeter of the site.
And referring to complaints about the garbage bins being collected from Showground Lane, the report said: "While it is acknowledged that bin collection does create a minor disturbance once a week for the few minutes where the bins are being collected, such disturbances are part of living in an urban area and the additional bin collection in Showground Lane from the proposed development does not create such an unreasonable impact as to warrant refusal."
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.