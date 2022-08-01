Blue Mountains Gazette

Swimming pool to become 10 new houses in North Katoomba

JC
By Jennie Curtin
August 1 2022 - 4:30am
Plans for a 10-home development on the site of an old swimming pool once attached to the Alpine Motel have been approved by a local planning panel.

