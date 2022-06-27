He's the Survivor superfan who is about to host his own fan-made version of the smash-hit reality television show.
But when Eli Maynard introduces contestants to Sydney Survivor he won't be greeting them on a sandy beach but at Katoomba's Kingsford Smith Park.
Filming for the YouTube series will take place at the 1.7 hectare park next to Katoomba's town centre on July 9.
The 23-year-old from Lawson said the park's unique ampitheatre setting is the perfect location for tribal council - the climax to each Survivor episode.
"I've always looked at that dome in Kingsford Smith Park and thought that would be an awesome place to have tribal council for Survivor," he said.
The Sydney show is the latest in several fan-made series including Melbourne Survivor, Survivor Canberra and Backyard Survivor in Perth.
Maynard hosted an online version of Survivor during COVID-19 lockdown which proved successful in the fan community, running for six seasons.
"But at back of mind I still had a vision of hosting a live action game," he said.
The former Springwood High School student will oversee 16 contestants in Sydney Survivor, aged from 21 to 51-years-old. Several Blue Mountains locals feature in the cast along with contenders from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and even one contestant from the United States.
With the action condensed to one day (the US version of the show usually lasts for 39 days), Maynard said the ability to adapt will be crucial for contestants.
"It's so fast-paced that instead of getting twists and turns every few days we've got them happening every couple of hours... Some of these will be classic Survivor twists but some of them will be twists the contestants have never seen before."
A volunteer crew of 20 will capture all the action (including confessionals) on smartphones and professional cameras, with the finished episodes to air weekly on YouTube. Likely to run for 10 episodes, Maynard hopes the series will be ready to air within six months of filming.
With the show's US figurehead Jeff Probst and Australian Survivor's Jonathan LaPaglia putting their definitive stamps on the hosting role, Maynard admits he has big shoes to fill.
"I think I will have my own style with a little bit of influence from both (Probst and LaPaglia). They both have a little bit of cheekiness and humour which I definitely plan to emulate. I want to be an approachable host as well," he said.
The Bachelor of Commerce university graduate first watched Survivor with his dad in 2009 when US contestant Russell Hantz made his mark as one of the show's greatest villains.
"I didn't really come back to it until Australian Survivor got rebooted in 2016 but I've watched every single episode of Australian Survivor since," he said.
In 2019 he started watching the US show from the start (the CBS hit will screen its 43rd season this September), before completing them over lockdown in 2020.
Now that he is playing a key role creating a local version of Survivor, what can both the viewers and players expect?
"The contestants should expect a really fun, fast-paced game and the viewers should expect a new format. We're going to strive to not be like the other fan-made games... We've got some twists and hurdles that are definitely going to shake up the game," he said.
