Sydney's kings of klezmer are coming to the Blue Mountains.
After a sold-out tour in the Mid-North Coast, Chutney can't wait to hit the road again and bring their dancing rhythms and jazzy, funky, samba-y flavours to new audiences. Their visit will involve a collaboration with Winmalee High School - a workshop and concert which will feature local high school students playing alongside the Chutney musicians.
Advertisement
So what is klezmer? Once used to refer to Jewish celebratory music in Eastern Europe, 'klezmer' now describes a style that is fun, emotionally evocative and designed to get people dancing.
As band leader Ben Adler explains: "Chutney started out as a few mates who thought it would be fun to play this kind of music. Over time we grew in size and started to fuse klezmer with our many disparate musical and personal influences."
This blending is how Chutney got its name, the band describing themselves as a fusion of sweet and spicy ingredients - a world music band with a modern twist.
Even for those who know klezmer, Chutney is a new experience. In collaborating with Winmalee High School, they also get to fulfil one of their key missions - to take music from the concert hall, and into the community.
As part of the workshop, Chutney will teach the students two of their own compositions and arrangements. They hope to inspire the students to find their own musical voice, and to share with them the joy of reimagining traditional melodies - something the students might then apply to the music of their own culture and heritage.
CHUTNEY @ Winmalee High School will be held on Saturday, July 16. Workshop, 4:30pm; Public concert, 7:30pm. For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/saturday-night-klezmer-tickets-367886778257
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.