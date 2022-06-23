Jumpin' jazz with trio

The Jazz Joint will be jumping at The Joan on Friday, July 1, when the fabulous Andrew Dickeson Trio performs as part of the Salon series, featuring world class musicians in an intimate and atmospheric local setting.
Andrew Dickeson is one of the Australian jazz community's foremost drummers, having been on the scene for over 25 years.
He will be joined by long-time collaborators and jazz stalwarts, pianist Peter Locke and double bassist Jacob Graham, for this very special concert. The trio will play arrangements of classic tunes by jazz greats including Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Fats Waller, and other famous standards from The Great American Songbook.
Dickeson is one of Australia's most prominent, prolific and accomplished musicians, known for his crisp, hard-swinging style. He has performed with many international jazz greats as well as Australia's finest jazz musicians, playing on over a hundred albums - many of which are award-winners.
Playing and studying in New York City with jazz legends Art Taylor, Vernel Fournier and Michael Carvin, Dickeson has worked with numerous American jazz stars such as Branford Marsalis, Rodney Whitaker, Johnny Griffin, Lee Konitz and Eric Alexander, as well as practically every jazz figure in the Australian jazz scene. He is in constant demand in Australia and overseas, including Japan.
Jacob Graham, though only in his early 20s, has become one of Australia's first-call bass players. Initially mentored by Dickeson as part of the Sydney Conservatorium's open academy program, he graduated with his Bachelor of Music in jazz. He is noted for his wonderful sound, feeling and technique.
Peter Locke is one of Australia's most highly respected jazz pianists, musical directors and accompanists and a renowned stalwart of Australian jazz. Few musicians move so seamlessly from interpretations of the works of Bix Beiderbecke and Duke Ellington to Be-Bop and beyond. Peter studied with and is a protege of piano master Chuck Yates.
Andrew Dickeson Trio is on at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, July 1, at 7pm. Tickets: Standard $35, concession $30, under 30s $25. See www.thejoan.com.au.
