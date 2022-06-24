The last thing on Roy Bennett's mind when he competed at the masters games at Olympic Park earlier this year was setting a new state record.
But that's exactly what he did, breaking the men's NSW javelin record for the over-90s.
The sprightly 90-year-old said he was a "little embarrassed" that his throw was 11.04 metres but he was pleased to beat the previous record by two metres.
Bennett secured gold in the javelin and also won the discus in the 90+ class at the athletics meeting.
The Mount Victorian has been competing in masters events for 50 years, racking up an impressive collection of medals.
He has always kept himself fit, he said, starting in his early years doing road running in his native Auckland.
The hilly terrain of home helped after he moved to Australia in 1988, so much so he found the City to Surf race "just a breeze".
"That's the secret to strong athletes - hills," he said.
"I've been doing athletics for most of my life. I used to do sprints - long jump, triple jump - but I can't run anymore so it's down to the throws."
He taught himself the techniques from books and practises his throws in Mount Victoria Park.
So a word of warning: If you're wandering through the park and see an older chap with a javelin spear, make sure you stay more than 11.04 metres away.
