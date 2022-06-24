Exciting new school holiday drama program at Blue Mountains Theatre

Blue Mountains Theatre is offering three new, small group acting workshops for children and young people this July school holidays.
Aimed at children in primary school years 4 to 6, the Play in a Day Workshop to be held on July 11 will support kids to learn skills in acting, storytelling and stagecraft to create a brand-new play with guidance from an experienced theatre director.
Advertisement
Rowan Bate is a theatre practitioner, director and educator specialising in youth-focused arts practice. "I work extensively in youth arts to create and deliver creative programs that connect young people with theatre in inspiring ways," he said.
Also delivered by Bate is a workshop aimed to support budding professional actors overcome their audition jitters. The Audition-Ready Intensive on July 15 is for young people aged 15-18 who are ready to take their performance to the next level. Ideal for school leavers preparing for drama school auditions this year.
Bate said the interactive workshop is designed to reveal what to expect in the audition room, what directors look for, and how to present yourself with confidence. "Participants will practice cold-reading and group improvisation and receive individualised feedback on a prepared monologue."
For young people aged 12 to 18, the theatre has teamed with actor and educator, Jane Townsend, to deliver the Loving Shakespeare Acting Workshop on July 13.
Performing Shakespeare on stage has its own unique challenges and this workshop will provide students with a better understanding of the language and relationships of Shakespeare and how best to perform the romantic comedies.
For more information or bookings call the box office on 4723 5050 or book online at https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/publicprograms/
Parents NSW Vouchers and Dine and Discover NSW Vouchers are redeemable towards the cost of the workshops.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.