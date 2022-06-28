Denise and Mathew Brajkovic would have been celebrating their son Julian's third birthday on Saturday, July 9.
But instead the Wentworth Falls couple will launch a charity in memory of their boy at the Grandview Hotel on the same day.
It is a fitting tribute and celebration of Julian's short yet significant life after he died from a severe enterovirus infection in 2019 - aged just six days old.
The Brajkovics' mission is to bring neo-natal enterovirus into the public arena, raising awareness and helping to fund additional antiviral research whilst providing community support to families who have suffered similar loss.
They have aligned themselves with a research team based out of the University of Maryland led by Professor George A. Belov, whose specialty sits in working with RNA-based viruses.
"When we decided to go public after Julian's death in search of answers and to connect with others that may have had a similar experience with enterovirus, we were overwhelmed by messages from so many other parents," said Ms Brajkovic.
"We heard from parents that, in some way or another, had lost their child to enterovirus or had a child severely affected by it. During this journey I have been honoured to meet many other parents of loss, and we have shared our stories of our beloved children and the striking similarities of our devastating experiences.
"At this point in time sadly our questions remain unanswered, and this what we hope to resolve by contributing any additional funding we can muster."
Called Joyrides & Journeys 4 Julian, the charity's inaugural fundraiser on July 9 will include an automotive and BMX "show 'n' shine" from 10am-1pm with live music entertainment throughout the day, followed by a two-course lunch and live auction in the early afternoon.
The Brajkovic family and the J&J4J team are appealing for anyone with a car, motorbike or BMX to support the fundraiser, which is open to the general public.
Even the venue for the fundraiser has special significance for Julian's parents.
"The Grandview is very special to us... We spent a lot of time there after Julian died. The staff took care of us like we were family so it's a very fitting place to hold the launch," said Ms Brajkovic.
Tickets for the show'n'shine and auction luncheon can be purchased at: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/?eid=894635&%2f.
For more details visit the Joyrides & Journeys 4 Julian Facebook page.
