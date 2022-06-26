Blue Mountains Gazette

Backburn area not examined

By Jennie Curtin
Updated June 27 2022 - 10:45pm, first published June 26 2022 - 11:26pm
The area where fire fighters lit a backburn which would ultimately destroy properties around Mt Wilson, Mt Tomah and neighbouring villages was never examined, despite the officer in charge specifically asking for it to be done, an inquiry has heard.

Local News

