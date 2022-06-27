Blue Mountains Gazette

Blockade Australia protestor arrest in Springwood

By B. C. Lewis
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:02am, first published June 27 2022 - 9:30pm
A woman wanted for allegedly taking part in climate activist training was arrested in Springwood last week.

Local News

