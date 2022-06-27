Blockade Australia protestor arrest in Springwood

A woman wanted for allegedly taking part in climate activist training was arrested in Springwood last week.
On Sunday June 19 the 26-year-old Petersham woman was allegedly observed to be participating in training at a known Blockade Australia camp at Putty Road, Colo.
The woman, who police say is on bail for her participation in disruption offences, escaped from the location.
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine said around 2.40pm on Monday June 20 police patrolling Springwood Railway Station sighted the female. It is alleged she "resisted arrest, a short struggle ensued, the female continued to ignore police directions and was carried from the location to Springwood Police Station where she was charged".
Police are also investigating a number of malicious damage incidents to cars in June. Unknown offenders have used bricks or large rocks to smash car windows from Glenbrook to Katoomba. Stealing from cars is on the rise and police are seeking witnesses, said Insp McAlpine.
