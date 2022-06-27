Wrestling returns to Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre

The Australian Wrestling Federation will converge on the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday, July 9 for the exciting return of live pro-wrestling to the Blue Mountains.
A fantastic afternoon of exciting live action suitable for all ages is planned, featuring Current Rivalries, Contenders Battles, and an AWF Tag Team Title Match.
Goldsteen will host the event with top AWF wrestlers being featured, including Australian wrestling legend TNT, the high flying Whiskey Sixx, AWF Tag Team Champions Torture & Trauma Services, Former WWE NXT wrestler from China; Mars, from northern Queensland Viking EC Brownie, Viral Productions, Mikey Lord, Albie, D-Pak Sharma, The Outer Realm and many more.
AWF Commissioner Matt Svenson commented: "AWF has not been able to venture to the Blue Mountains area for the last year due to the pandemic, so our team is excited to bring our show back to Katoomba and wow audiences once again. Fans will have the chance to see and meet our wrestlers in person and AWF will deliver an excellent afternoon of family friendly pro-wrestling that will not want to be missed. AWF is looking forward to an exciting atmosphere and wowing all in attendance with an up close and personal experience full of action, interaction and athleticism."
Tickets: www.awfwrestling.com.au. Doors open at 3pm.
