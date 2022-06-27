Blue Mountains Gazette

Wrestling returns to Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre

Updated June 27 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:33am
The Australian Wrestling Federation will converge on the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday, July 9 for the exciting return of live pro-wrestling to the Blue Mountains.

Local News

