Wrestling returns to Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre

AWF Commissioner Matt Svenson commented: "AWF has not been able to venture to the Blue Mountains area for the last year due to the pandemic, so our team is excited to bring our show back to Katoomba and wow audiences once again. Fans will have the chance to see and meet our wrestlers in person and AWF will deliver an excellent afternoon of family friendly pro-wrestling that will not want to be missed. AWF is looking forward to an exciting atmosphere and wowing all in attendance with an up close and personal experience full of action, interaction and athleticism."

