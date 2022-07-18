Couture milliner Christine Thompson of Woodford an Australia Post 2022 Local Business Leader

While other businesses suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown, milliner Christine Thompson found herself busier than ever.
The multi-award winning hat maker from Woodford also upped her postage - reliant on her local postal service at Hazelbrook for her fragile custom-designs.
Last month Australia Post announced its 2022 Local Business Heroes - a total of 57 businesses around Australia were chosen from nearly 1,000 entries, with each set to receive a 'Heroes Package' worth up to $5,000 thanks to their unique and valued connection to their local community.
Christine's Millinery was the sole nomination by Hazelbrook Post Office licensee Weigang Ji and won the award.
"During COVID lockdown I was able to work from home making hats and headwear for the musical Frozen," she said. "The post office was very important to be able to post finished pieces back to the film centre. My online business also grew.
"Hazelbrook post office is crucial to running my business. Being able to go a short distance to post my hats doesn't take too much time out of my busy working day."
"I felt very proud to be nominated," she added. "I like to support local businesses. I believe I was nominated because I always post my parcels from the same office and have a good relationship with them," she added.
Ms Thompson always loved theatre and started making hats and headwear for the Opera Australia, while at TAFE, working her way up to head milliner. She's been working on her craft 27 years now.
"I launched my own label in 2010 after leaving the opera after 15 years and since then, worked as a freelance milliner for film, musicals, theatre, concerts and adverts, as well as my own creations for my label, Christine's Millinery."
Ms Thompson has had many career highlights "but most recently I was asked to make headwear for Katy Perry's dancers for a New Year's concert in Las Vegas. A fun job".
The $5000 package will see her feature in a marketing campaign in the Hazelbrook Post Office and at 52 post offices in the area, including in the Blue Mountains and Penrith, officials said, for a month. She will also receive 12 months of business mentoring through Small Business Australia.
"I'm looking forward to seeing my millinery business grow with the marketed publicity in the post office and on their website. I will really appreciate the packaging I receive as part of the prize, especially the boxes.
"Mentoring is important because someone else can see a potential element that I hadn't thought of or known about. It might also be a solution to any ongoing issues that might be blocking growth. It's always good to chat with a professional to give your business a boost."
Australia Post Executive General Manager Retail, Catriona Noble said the organisation was delighted to be supporting these deserving Local Business Heroes, with the help of local post offices.
"This program is a great reflection of the important and essential role post offices play in connecting communities and supporting local business," Ms Noble said.
Research conducted by Deloitte Access Economics last year showed that two out of three businesses visited the Post Office at least once a week with 82 per cent of businesses stating that Post Office services positively impacted their business.
