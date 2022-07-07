When State Emergency Services unit commander John Hughes was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day honours back in 2019, a few of his colleagues starting ribbing him and calling him 'Sir John'.
"I was like what are you calling me that for, it's not a Knighthood?," he said laughing.
But he was honoured then, and he is still being honoured for his volunteer community work.
The Blue Mountains SES Unit Commander has been named as one of the finalists in the NSW Emergency Services Community Awards.
He is one of 28 of NSW's finest first responders - four from the SES - in the running to be recognised in the 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards. The awards are nominated by the community and shine a light on emergency services workers and volunteers who put themselves in harm's way to protect their communities.
"I was quite honoured when I got the call, but it's not just me it's the team, the whole unit getting through all this," he said of the COVID pandemic, floods and numerous searches, including the week-long search for Charlise Mutten in January.
"For the Blue Mountains it's been quite a difficult year."
Mr Hughes, 56, of Hazelbrook has devoted his life to helping the communities through disasters, signing up to the SES just before his 15th birthday.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke announced the finalists on June 22 at a ceremony in Parliament House.
"Every year the Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards honour those who have dedicated their lives to protecting people and property from a range of emergencies, hazards and severe weather events," Ms Cooke said.
"We have had back to back devastating flood events over the past year, including two in the space of one month. There seemed to be no respite for our frontline first responders but they never stopped working to keep communities safe."
Mr Hughes has been the Blue Mountains SES controller since 2011 where he endured a baptism of fire just five days into the role, coping with a massive storm, that led to 1200 SES jobs and him working six 17 hour days in a row.
Mr Hughes said he has worked to double the leadership roles in the past two years from six to 12, to ensure succession planning and give others the opportunity to develop new skills.
The Blue Mountains SES comprises 150 volunteers and volunteers about 16,000 hours in total annually. There is a waiting list to join. Mr Hughes balances his 30-hour a week volunteer role with the SES with a full-time paid job doing shiftwork as a senior communications officer with the NSW Police Force in Penrith.
State winners of the award will be revealed on August 13. Finalists are drawn from Fire and Rescue NSW, the NSW Rural Fire Service, the NSW State Emergency Service, Marine Rescue NSW, Surf Life Saving NSW, NSW Ambulance, and the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association.
