Our Lady of the Nativity Lawson music teacher Fiona Hill wins Cipriani Film Scoring Competition

June 28 2022 - 6:00am
Our Lady of the Nativity Lawson music teacher Fiona Hill is building on her reputation as an emerging Australian composer after being named the inaugural winner of the prestigious Cipriani Film Scoring Competition based in Italy.

