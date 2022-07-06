Pocket rocket Caitlyn Martin from Katoomba High is heading off to America to play basketball in front of college scouts these school holidays with the hope of gaining a university scholarship.
"They've organised teams to play in massive college basketball tournaments with 10,000 kids from around the world," said her Dad, Johnny Martin. "It's a big thing every year. She's excited, that's where she wants to head."
Endorsed by the Under 16s state coach Tim Hill to represent the country and with a video highlights reel already sent over, Caitlyn, 16, admitted she is full of nerves before flying out [on Saturday July 2].
"I'm a bit nervous, it's a little bit scary. I'm going against girls all over America that are all trying for a scholarship."
Caitlyn is 5ft'4 and plays against "a lot of girls who are 5 '10 and 6ft," she said.
"I'm still praying for my growth spurt," she added laughing. "I'm little, but I'm very speedy."
The Year 11 student has played top level basketball in Australia, after flying to Melbourne last month to play for the Australian Institute of Sport's Centre of Excellence team in the NBL1 league. In August she will play for the NSW Combined High Schools team at the National Championships.
Katoomba High PDHPE teacher George McDonell said the NBL1 is a semi-professional basketball league and only one step below the WNBL - the Women's National Basketball League. The school was proud of Caitlyn's achievements, he said.
"Selection is based on recognition from performance in the Australian Junior National Championships and previous Australian camps which Caitlyn participated in.
"Caitlyn is very independent and extremely humble, however a fierce competitor. She is an excellent representative of our school."
Her American tryouts are in Kentucky on July 6 and 9 and in Chicago on July 11.
She started playing basketball at age in Katoomba at age five. She plays point guard for the Penrith Panthers and trains for 14 hours a week - including three sessions in Sydney under a scholarship program.
