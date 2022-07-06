Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba High's Caitlyn Martin is heading off to America to play basketball before college scouts

July 6 2022 - 1:17am
Pocket rocket Caitlyn Martin from Katoomba High is heading off to America to play basketball in front of college scouts these school holidays with the hope of gaining a university scholarship.

