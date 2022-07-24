Two local organisations have joined forces to revolutionise tree waste management in the Blue Mountains.
Blue Mountains Renewable Energy Cooperative (BM Renew) and the World Heritage Institute's Low Carbon Living Program (LCL) are calling on council to help them establish a self-funding pyrolysis plant.
They say it will reduce carbon emissions, dangerous trees and weed species, and create jobs.
Advertisement
BM Renew board director, Peter Green, said: "The feral radiata pines are the 'sword of Damocles' that hangs over Blackheath and elsewhere.
"There are already instances of these monstrous trees being blown down during heavy rains and high winds, flattening houses. It is only luck that no fatalities have occurred. It is not a case of if, it is a case of when.
"A pyrolysis plant would generate the funds to cover the considerable cost of taking these weed trees out to use for lumber and pyrolysis feedstock. This will improve human safety and mental health."
The proposal is that pyrolysis, which uses high temperatures with no or very low oxygen to rapidly decompose organic waste, could be the key to council's 10-year zero waste strategy.
"This new technology transforms woody waste into an energy resource and a soil improver that will sequester carbon long-term," Mr Green said. "It is not carbon neutral. It is carbon negative, it actively removes carbon from the atmosphere.
"It does so by producing synthetic combustible gases or 'syngases' and biological charcoal or 'biochar'. "
Mr Green said the syngases can be used to produce electricity to fuel the pyrolysis plant with the surplus fed into the grid while biochar holds the carbon in stable form with multiple uses, most notably soil improvement.
Annabel Murray, executive of the WHI Low Carbon Living Program, said: "Pyrolysis could revolutionise management of tree waste in the Blue Mountains. The land required is not huge. A plant could be most practically located at Katoomba Tip with the potential for a complementary timber milling industry for building and carpentry to also be developed.
"Blue Mountains tree waste is currently trucked to Blayney. Keeping that waste here in the Mountains through a combination of pyrolysis and timber milling would reduce transport costs, diesel greenhouse emissions and safety risks on our roads."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.