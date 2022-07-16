When Amy Moore chose to settle in Hazelbrook she was looking to enjoy the Blue Mountains with her husband and young family whilst still being convenient for her professional singing engagements in Sydney and across the country.
"The mountains are a great environment to bring up a young son with good education and a natural outdoor life and I can still pursue my singing career," she said.
As well as being a principal artist with The Song Company, Moore has recently performed with Pinchgut Opera in Melbourne and runs her own vocal ensemble, Castalia. She moved to Australia in 2015 from the UK where she performed with many prominent orchestras and virtually all the leading vocal ensembles.
Her Australian resume is now equally impressive and includes a ew post as musical director of the Phoenix Choir.
Choir president, Tim Kaye, knows how fortunate the choir is to find Moorer.
"She brings such a depth of experience both in vocal technique and having worked the choral canon with so many leading conductors. She is fun to sing with and has really lifted the choir after the recent pause."
And Moore too values her new role.
"This is a great opportunity for me to conduct and Phoenix are a lovely bunch of people."
Moore loves the teaching aspect of her role and has always wanted to conduct. She sees it as her chance to feedback the best of what she has learnt in her career. For Phoenix Choir's upcoming concert she draws on the times in her youth when she sang the ever-popular Schubert Mass in G and the year she spent in Norway where she developed a love of the music of Grieg and an ability to help the choir pronounce Norwegian.
Moore debuts with the Phoenix Choir at 4pm on Saturday, July 23, at St Hilda's, Katoomba and at 3pm on Sunday, July 24, at Hoskins, Lithgow when the choir presents an eclectic selection of Romantic music from Schubert, Mendelssohn and Brahms to Grieg, Rheinberger and Sullivan. Tickets are $35 (concession $30) and are available online from phoenixchoir.org.au/tickets.
Looking forward to Christmas, Phoenix are planning a concert based around the Magnificat by J.S. Bach for 10 December, continuing the choir's tradition of tackling the big popular choral works and making the most of Moore's wealth of experience.
