Blue Mountains Gazette

Phoenix Choir has new musical director in Amy Moore

July 16 2022 - 12:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Moore: New musical director for Phoenix Choir.

When Amy Moore chose to settle in Hazelbrook she was looking to enjoy the Blue Mountains with her husband and young family whilst still being convenient for her professional singing engagements in Sydney and across the country.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.