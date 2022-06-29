She started as a stenographer in the typing pool as a 16-year-old in 1970 and stayed.
For the next 52 years, Karen Ives worked at council, including 28 years as secretary to the mayor.
Ms Ives, who died on June 11, served eight successive mayors.
In a tribute at last night's council meeting [June 29], the current mayor, Mark Greenhill, and his predecessor, Daniel Myles, both remembered how much help Ms Ives had given them when they were first elected in 1999.
"She was kind and caring - that was what stood out," said Cr Greenhill. "She really loved this organisation - she lived and breathed it. She was well respected within council and in the community."
Cr Myles said she was the "friendliest and most bubbly person I have ever met... She was very proud to be a Blue Mountains resident and very proud to be part of this organisation."
Council CEO, Dr Rosemary Dillon, said of Ms Ives: "Karen without a doubt brought a ray of sunshine into the council. She was full of joy and life, kindness and compassion. She will be sorely missed by this organisation - she's irreplaceable."
When Ms Ives' 50 years service with council was celebrated in 2020, she said: "I have two families - my own family and my council family. What has kept me here are the people. I have many strong friendships and the people I work with are just lovely. There's never a dull moment. We have fun and they really make my day. I'm happy and when you're happy where you are, why leave?"
A funeral service for Ms Ives was held in Blackheath yesterday. She was buried in Blackheath cemetery.
